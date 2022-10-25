Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting in Hamilton, according to police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Hamilton officers received a call of shots fired in the 700th block of S. 2nd Street, according to a release.

Officers responded and found that 3 victims had gunshot wounds. One victim was found deceased at the scene, while two other victims were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time, the release states.

Police are asking anyone with information in regard to the incident to contact the Hamilton Investigations Division at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.