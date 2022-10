Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton.

Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside of the truck were trapped, dispatch says.

Germantown Pike Crash (WDTN Photo)

AES has also been called to the crash scene since one of the vehicles struck a pole.