POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland has some beautiful houses. You drive by and marvel at the architecture, never knowing what’s inside. A Poland couple has their home’s story featured in the November edition of a national magazine. We got the story of the eight-hour photo shoot.

A new design for a room in the home of Sharyn and Bill Larson. One of the decorations right now is the new edition of Country Sampler magazine. Their four seasons room is displayed inside.

Their barn door is a big feature of the article entitled “Standout Spaces.” In fact, it takes up eight pages in this magazine, but the big honor is the cover.

“I didn’t know I made the cover until I got it in the mail,” Sharyn said.

Sharyn was reading the magazine with her niece and saw an article asking for pictures from readers. They sent in a few. A year later, the magazine called.

“They like to feature every month, they call it ‘Standout Spaces’ that somebody took something and then made it into something else and that’s what they wanted to feature,” Sharyn said.

Four years ago, the Larsons changed a screened-in porch to look more like a cabin that could be used year-round. It was a big design switch after being in the house for around 40 years. The finishing touches include a stove from the Pennsylvania farm of Bill’s grandfather and a light Bill made from scratch.

Karen McGarry is a friend of Sharyn’s and helps decorate. The article shares some of their design and building tips.

“The space, I love it. I really love it. I think it turned out far beyond our expectations and it is very comfy and roomy and inviting,” McGarry said.

“It just feels like comfy and cozy, very welcoming, and that’s why I like to have all the people over in there,” Sharyn said.

Bill was a magazine star first, appearing in a 1984 edition of a magazine put out by Ohio Edison.

By the way, Country Sampler gave Sharyn eight copies of the magazine. She’s scrambling to find more for her friends.