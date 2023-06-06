MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A local motorcycle club has been holding a poker run for a quarter of a century to help children with special needs in the Miami Valley.

“Any biker you run across is going to have a bigger heart than most people you know,” says Bill Elam, who also goes by Top Hat and is President of the Forgotten Breed Motorcycle Club.

Members of the club are holding their 25th annual Forgotten Smiles Charity Poker Run on Saturday, June 10.

“This year is unique. We’ve got two kids instead of one that we’re helping,” says Robert Morrison, better known as P-Nut, and Vice President of the club.

This year, they’re raising money for 7-year-old Destiny and 6-year-old Dominic Reynolds. Destiny has spina bifida and CLOVES syndrome and has to make trips to Boston Children’s every several weeks.

“With the combination of issues that she has with it, she’s the only one in the world with that combination of symptoms,” says Morrison.

Dominic is nonverbal, has cognitive deficiencies, and suffers from seizures.

“When we got their information for a nomination, it was like, they’re local, two kids, one family, hands down that’s the one it was going to be. We’re just trying to be able to help alleviate a little bit of what they’re going through this year,” states Morrison.

The group will take off from Two Bob’s Inn on Germantown Pike on Saturday. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with kickstands up around 1 p.m. They’re anticipating at least 150 bikes to come out for the run where they will make several stops throughout the Miami Valley.

“It’s roughly about a four-hour route. It’s all out through the countryside,” says Elam.

Ahead of the run, they’re hustling to get donations from businesses and community members for prizes and raffle baskets. One hundred percent of the money raised is going back to the Reynolds.

“It’s very humbling to watch the out-pour of love and support,” smiles Elam.

Last year they raised $14,000; this year, they’re hoping to top that.

For ways to donate or to get involved, CLICK HERE.