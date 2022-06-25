An Air Quality Advisory is in effect on Saturday. Temperatures will be warmer as we start the weekend, reaching near 90 on Saturday and still around 90 on Sunday. Humidity levels will be rising, and scattered showers and thunderstorms move in on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and muggy. Low 72

SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, hot, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

A cold front will push through the area late Sunday. Behind the front, we will see pleasant weather early next week. Monday’s high temperature will only be near 80.