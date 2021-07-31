Pleasant temperatures this weekend despite lots of clouds

News

Lots of clouds are in the forecast for today. A brief sprinkle can’t be ruled out mainly this morning. A weak disturbance is the cause of chance for rain. Below normal highs along with variable cloud cover today.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkle? High 78

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Low 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or storms. High 80.

Temperatures stay slightly below normal for the the next several days, but it should be beautiful outside with plenty of sunshine and very little if any chances of rain.

