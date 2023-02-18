DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A theatre in southern Montgomery County with a history of more than 100 years is set to host a film festival on Saturday.

The Plaza Theatre, located in downtown Miamisburg is welcoming the Catalano Film Festival, featuring films from a number of different filmmakers. The festival, named after filmmaker Johnny Catalano is being held on Saturday, Feb. 18, beginning at 4 p.m.

Films are said to by by Ohio filmmakers, which include Ahmad Ghanim, Casey McAllister, Darrin J. Friedman, Evan Maines, Jackson C. Clark, J.W. Cox, Max Kaplan and Vaslav J. Rice.

If you are interested in attending, the schedule for the festival has already been announced.

Doors will open to ticketholders beginning at 4 p.m. and open remarks will be made between the doors opening and 4:30 p.m. The film screenings will start at 4:30 and end around 7:30 p.m., with an intermission included within the time period.

Immediately following the last film being screened, an hour period is allotted for a question and answer session with filmmakers, ending about 8:35 p.m.

To conclude the festival, an award ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:40 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and final remarks and a networking event is expected to last until 10 p.m. after the award ceremony concludes.

Tickets for the festival will be $10, which can be purchased online.