VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport was temporarily shut down due to a plane veering off the runway Wednesday evening.

According to Ohio State Patrol Dayton Post, 45 passengers and 3 crew members were aboard the plane, United Airlines Flight 3818, at the time of the crash. The flight was coming from Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C.

No injuries have been reported as of 9:00 p.m., with minor damage to the plane. Dayton International Airport is closed at this time.

Passengers of the flight have disembarked on shuttle buses, according to a spokesperson at Dayton International.

Crews were dispatched to the airport at 7:30 p.m.

