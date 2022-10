NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a field in New Lebanon on Sunday.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday for a plane down.

Our 2NEWS crews on scene say Perry Township Police, New Lebanon Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol reported to the scene.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

STAY WITH 2NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS