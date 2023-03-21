AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man was punched and robbed in Akron while trying to deliver a pizza on Monday.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, officers were called to the Domino’s Pizza restaurant located on the 700 block of East Market Street around 10 p.m.

The 21-year-old delivery driver reported to police that he had been robbed, according to the release.

According to the victim, he was trying to deliver food to a home on the 1100 block of Lily Street. When he went toward the house, two men were near the porch, the release said.

One of the suspects punched the victim in the face, took the pizza and both suspects fled on foot, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.