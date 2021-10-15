PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) –Truck driver shortages are fueling supply chain issues nationwide, making it harder for companies to get items on store shelves.

At Driver’s Edge CDL Training Academy, students spend 160 hours learning the business with a mix of classroom instruction, back-end training, and road training.

The owner of the academy, Kimberly Klhoe said finding students isn’t the problem. “Every year we’ve been in business our class size has increased.”

The school trains about 6 students at a time. “We need drivers badly, desperately,” she said. “I think the reason we don’t have more people wanting to be drivers is because people are under the assumption that they have to get in a truck be over the road and be gone most of the time, and that’s not the case. About 99% of our students get a local position and they’re home every day,” Klhoe said.

Her students said more time at home is just one reason for the truck driver shortage. They said the other reason is politics.

“With truck drivers, if their wheels aren’t turning they aren’t earning. I’m sure you’ve heard that saying so they’re trying to implement too many restrictions on them,” said Klhoe.

The supply chain shortages have highlighted the importance of truck drivers, but Klhoe said she believes quality CDL training will help close the massive gap in the pipeline of drivers.

“This is a certificate program, and in four weeks you walk out with a great paying job, and get to be home every day. It’s a no-brainer, I think,” she said.

Damario Howard, a CDL student at Driver’s Edge said “It’s a growing industry, and despite what people think., freight is never going anywhere. A truck has to move it no matter what it is.”

The Whitehouse is working with states to accelerate licensing for truck drivers. 2 News reached out to the Ohio BMV for details and is waiting to hear back.