TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when people all over the world show their support for those affected.

After several years of pandemic-related restrictions on in-person meetings, there are numerous events and programs planned right here in the Dayton area.

One group you often hear about is the Pink Ribbon Girls, a nonprofit organization who helps those with breast cancer regardless of age, stage or background with meals, treatments, house cleanings and pure support.

On Saturday, the Pink Ribbon Girls are set to host “Pinktoberfest 2022”, a 5K and free live concert happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Troy.

Those interested in running the 5K can sign up online here.