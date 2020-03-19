Pilot killed in Warren County plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A pilot has died in a plane crash in Warren County Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the small plane crashed in Harlan Township. Troopers said no one else was on board the plane.

The identity of the pilot has not been released at this time.

First Responders initially had trouble reaching the plane because it crashes far from the road. Troopers had to use ATVs to get closer. Investigators also had to navigate through the darkness and difficult terrain, where some water was around 2-feet deep.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive at the scene at some point Today.