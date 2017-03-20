Pilkington’s lawyers ask judge for more time

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Logan County mother accused of killing her three young boys will wait even longer to go to trial.

Brittany Pilkington’s attorneys say they need more time to prepare her case.

Lawyers for both sides and the judge met Monday.

Pilkington is charged with aggravated murder. Police say Noah, Gavin and Niall Pilkington all died while in the care of their mother between July 2014 and August 2015.Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

Follow @WDTN