Pilkington’s alleged murder confession is allowed in court

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Statements made by a woman accused of killing her three sons will be permissible in court, a judge ruled Friday.

Brittany Pilkington confessed to her alleged crime during a four-hour long interrogation. The judge has ruled that the statements where she told police that she covered her children’s faces and applied pressure can be played for the jury.READ MORE: Legal expert weighs-in on Pilkington’s alleged murder confession

“The court concludes and finds, based on the preponderance of evidence Brittany Pilkington’s will was not overborn nor was her capacity for self-discrimination critically impaired during the conduct of these interviews. Accordingly, the court finds that the statements made to the police on August 18, 2015 were voluntary and the motion to suppress is not well taken. It is therefore ordered that the defendant’s motion to suppress statements made to law enforcement on August 18, 2015 be, and is hereby denied,” according to the decision released Friday.

Pilkington faces three aggravated murder charges, accused of killing her 3 sons over a 13-month period. Police say Noah, Gavin and Niall Pilkington all died while in the care of their now 24-year-old mother between July 2014 and August 2015.READ MORE: Mother accused of killing her 3 sons in court

Her attorneys fought to get the alleged confession to be thrown out. On the tape, the detective asks Pilkington in detail about what she did in the moments before and after her sons’ deaths.