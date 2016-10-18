Pilkington motions for separate trials, death penalty removed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Court hearings for the Bellefontaine mom accused of killing her three young sons are scheduled to start Tuesday.

The hearings will mainly address three motions. Whether to holds three separate trials, one for each child, removing the death penalty specifications and throwing out Brittany Pilkington’s alleged confession.

The 23-year-old Pilkington is charged with three counts of aggravated murder for allegedly suffocating her three young sons, Gavin, Niall and Noah over a 13-month period.

Authorities say she was jealous of the attention her husband, Joseph Pilkington, gave the boys.

Investigators say Pilkington confessed to killing her three sons and has pleaded not guilty to all the murder charges. Her defense attorneys’ are arguing that the confession was coerced.

A judge previously denied motions to remove the death penalty option and moving her trial out of Logan County. Her jury trial is expected to start Feb. 27 and continue until March 24.