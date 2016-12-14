Pilkington appears in court Wednesday

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother accused of killing her three sons was back in court Wednesday.

Logan County Common Pleas Judge Mark O’Connor said in court they have consulted the Mayor of Bellefontaine to make sure the planned trial does not interfere with city business as City Hall is located close to the courthouse.

The judge also told attorneys for both sides if they have any further motions in the case those need to be filed before January 12.

Judge O’Connor asked Pilkington if was being treated well in the jail and she responded “yes.”

The judge in the case ruled in November that Brittany Pilkington’s confession during a police interview will be allowed in the trial.READ MORE: Pilkington’s alleged murder confession is allowed in court

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for January 12 at 1:00 p.m.