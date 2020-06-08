Photos: Work resumes on fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral

PARIS (AP) — Work has restarted in Paris’ fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday morning, workers began to dismantle scaffolding that had been in place before the April 2019 fire for previous restoration efforts on the old structure.
This current phase of work has been deemed highly dangerous because the scaffolding weighs over 200 tons and is thought to have melted together in areas because of the heat of the blaze.
Technicians will access the interior of the cathedral by rope to dismantle the 40,000 tubes one by one. This phase is expected to last three months.
President Emmanuel Macron announced a timeline of five years for the conservation work, a figure widely deemed unrealistic.
