PHOTOS: Tornadoes move through Miami Valley

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
UD Students remember shooting victims, push for gun-control at rally
Dems release texts between envoys on Ukraine
Tax break that helps craft breweries to expire if Congress doesn’t act
Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 4 Oct 2019
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Operation Football Game of the Week 6: Valley View at Bellbrook
Top Stories
Operation Football Week 6: Milton Union at Waynesville
Operation Football Week 6: Chaminade Julienne at Carroll
Operation Football Week 6: Miami East at Covington
Operation Football Week 6: Stebbins at Troy
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Group age 60+ new faces of Dayton Strong calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Vandalia officer honored for heroic actions at crash scene
Organizers make strides ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s
I Love Dayton: Shelby County Sheriff set to leave behind lasting legacy
Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Historical Marker Unveiling# The Woman’s Club of Dayton Foundation
Top Stories
El Meson
Mike’s Bike Park
CozyMelts
Third Perk Coffeehouse
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
More details released in I-675 wrong-way crash that killed Wright State student
PHOTOS: Tornadoes move through Miami Valley
News
by:
Paul Rodzinka
Posted:
May 29, 2019 / 05:45 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2019 / 12:41 PM EDT
Rangeley Ave. in Dayton saw a lot of damage as crews begin clearing
Weather Headlines
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith discusses climate change with students
Hottest September recorded in Dayton
Bonfire tradition almost put out at Dayton Christian School
Large pumpkins surviving hot and dry conditions
Warm weather helps Ohio corn mature
Weather extremes impact Miami Valley Apples
Above normal temperatures likely throughout fall
Dorian’s floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
More Weather
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Court rejects news outlets’ bid for Oregon District shooter’s school records
Tragedy fund applications being accepted
State Reps seek to tighten, improve background checks for gun purchases
Mayor Whaley, gun rights activists testify in DC on gun legislation
Group performs random acts of kindness in honor of shooting victims
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton students remember victims with performance art
Video
Beavercreek businesses opening following tornado outbreak
Video
Fire officials warn of dry conditions
Video
U.S. Secretary of Defense visits W.P.A.F.B
Video
Gas station fire in Spring Valley Township
Video
New developments in wrong-way I-675 crash
Video
Trending Stories
Mug Shots
Weather
6-year-old uses lemonade money to take Mom on date after Dad dies
Riverside submits four sites for possible Dayton Greyhound hub
Coats For Kids
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley family uses billboards to find kidney donor
RTA adjusting some routes as DPS transportation agreement begins
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN