Tornado damage in Troy at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Drury Lane.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A tornado touched down in Troy Saturday, leaving behind damage.

The National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado hit Troy and the most heavily concentrated area of damage was seen near Drury Lane and Ridge Ave. Large trees were downed — one snapped at the base — and roofs were damaged. A car was heavily damaged by a falling tree limb.

Additional damage reported included a damaged bank sign and downed tree limbs. NWS said the damage is believed to be caused by a tornado with estimated maximum winds of 90 mph.

According to NWS, EF1 causes “moderate damage” with winds between 86 to 110 mph.

The tornado came as the Miami Valley was being hit by heavy storms, leaving more than 10,000 people were without power.