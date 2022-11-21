Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Newborns at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are ready for the big game this Saturday.

In preparation for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines match set to kick off at noon on Saturday, newborns at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are wrapped in Beat Michigan swaddles.

You can see the photos provided by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center here:

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan, Labor and Delivery, Doan Hall

