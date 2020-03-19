1  of  2
Breaking News
Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman Ohio National Guard called to support food distribution for COVID-19 response
1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 121 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: PHDMC to hold press conference, one positive test in Montgomery Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Public Health is holding a press conference this afternoon after a patient at Kettering Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19.

Kettering Health Network held a press conference earlier today confirming that a male in his 60s tested positive and that he was from Montgomery County.

2 NEWS will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS