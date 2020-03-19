WATCH LIVE: PHDMC to hold press conference, one positive test in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Public Health is holding a press conference this afternoon after a patient at Kettering Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19.
Kettering Health Network held a press conference earlier today confirming that a male in his 60s tested positive and that he was from Montgomery County.
2 NEWS will be updating this story as more information becomes available.
