Pharmacy staffing issues delay vaccine rollout at local nursing homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As vaccines rollout at hospitals and nursing homes across Ohio, some said the process to get the shot has not been easy. According to Windows Home of Dayton, the process is being interrupted by a lack of pharmacy staff to administer the vaccine.

“Unfortunately after six months of being COVID-free many of our residents did have to go out to the hospital some went on to COVID specific units in the hospitals and some, unfortunately, did die,” said Dr. Daniel Swagerty, the medical director at Widows Home in Dayton.

As hospitals in Dayton began receiving Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine, Swagerty said Widows Home has been anxiously waiting to get the shot, but it hasn’t happened yet because of pharmacy staffing issues. He said because of an agreement between Health and Human Services and pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, their nurses aren’t able to step in.

“There just hasn’t been enough personnel through Walgreens. While we did have facility staff that could provide it we’ve patiently been waiting. I think our staff could’ve provided the vaccine. I don’t want to place blame, but we really anticipated a week ago that we would’ve been providing the vaccine to our residents here as well as our staff,” Swagerty said.

“This is very serious thing and we’re coming together as a team. I know personally, I lost a cousin to covid and I have two other cousins in the hospital right now with covid. So if this has not come down your driveway, it just may,” said Annette Baker, a social worker at Widows Home of Dayton.

Officials said the nursing home hasn’t seen any COVID-19 infections in about nine weeks. 2 NEWS reached out to Walgreens about the staffing issues but did not hear back. Widows Home is expecting to get the vaccine on Tuesday, one week later than originally expected.