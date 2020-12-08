Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to roll out next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — One week from today Ohio is expected to roll out the first doses of Pfizer’s widely tested covid-19 vaccine.

On December 15 Ohio’s first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine will include 9,750 doses to the state’s hospitals and 88,725 doses to Walgreens and CVS, who will then distribute to congregate care settings. Mercy health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center is among the first 10 designated hospitals in Ohio to get the vaccine. It’ll receive 975 doses.

“This would not be limited to nurses or doctors it could be anybody who because of their job is in contact with someone who has covid,” said Governor Mike DeWine during Monday’s Covid-19 briefing.

The first to receive the vaccine includes:

Health care providers and personnel routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients

Residents and staff at nursing facilities

Residents and staff at assisted living facilities

Residents and staff at Ohio’s veteran’s homes

Patients and staff at psychiatric hospitals

People with intellectual disabilities and those who live with mental illness who live in group homes and their staff

EMS responders

Health officials said they expect it to roll out in other parts of southwest Ohio soon after.

“I know there are some in the Dayton area that have a pretty strong belief that they will actually receive that product in the coming weeks or so,” said Dr. Zach Jenkins, the associate professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville University.

The first shipment from Moderna is expected to roll out on December 22.

“More than likely you’ll see the Moderna one at a place like pharmacies in the long run compared to Pfizer which will be a bit more limited,” said Dr. Jenkins.

The most common side effects of the vaccine include redness or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle soreness, and aches, joint pain, and headache.

Health officials said the side effects are more likely to occur in younger people.

“That’s an intended target. We want to see an immune response because that means you’re developing immunity to that virus,” Dr. Jenkins said.