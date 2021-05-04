Pfizer preps for FDA’s approval to use vaccine on kids as young as 12

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Americans are awaiting the FDA’s approval for use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as 12, and some parents and medical experts are excited about the progress we’ve made.

“It’s very clear the more patients, the more people we have vaccinated, we as a society will be able to fight off this pandemic,” said Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Mezoff said that even though many children who contract the virus show little to no symptoms, the vaccine will help prevent the virus from spreading to others.

“We’re adding a great shield of armor to everybody to help them, protect them, keep them safe,” said Mezoff.

Christina Knowles is a mother of three, with her oldest being 12-years-old. “We’re very much in support of getting our 12-year-old vaccinated as soon as he can.”

Knowles and her husband are both fully vaccinated, she said it’s just one step in the path to vaccinating their whole family.

“When we heard the announcement that the FDA is hopefully gonna approve here soon, I sent him a text message with the screenshot on it and he said ‘YAY!” So, he’s ready,” said Knowles.

For mothers like Bianca Battis, the news of vaccinating children is positive as well, because even though her oldest is only 9, it means progress.

“Honestly I’ve already spoken with my kids about it. They want it as well. As soon as I heard it was available for 12-year-olds, I got excited it was getting closer to my children’s age,” said Battis.

The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine is expected within the next week. Moderna is also working on trials for children, however, theirs is focused on ages 6 months to 12 years.