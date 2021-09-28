Pfizer booster shots now available across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pfizer covid booster shots are being rolled out across the Miami Valley. Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County and Greene County Public Health will begin offering booster doses this week.

184 million Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but only a portion of this population can get a booster shot at this time.

“The people they’re most concerned about are elderly individuals and those with weakened immune systems or others with medical conditions that may impact the longevity of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health.

This booster is available for those who got their final Pfizer dose at least six months ago. Other qualifications include:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 to 49 with certain medical conditions

People18 and older who are at increased risk for covid-19 exposure and transmission because of their job

“Studies have shown that over time there has been a weakening of the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine so the booster dose is designed to bring you back up to a high level of protection,” Suffoletto said.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will begin administering booster doses by appointment only, on Wednesday, September 29 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Dayton Convention Center.

Greene County Public Health will offer boosters beginning this week at their clinics offered on Thursdays from 2:00-3:30 pm and on Fridays from 8:30-11:30 am at 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH. There will also be a drive-through clinic held on Wednesday, October 13 from 9 am 4 pm at the Fairborn Fire Station #2 located at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd., in Fairborn.

“We’re excited to get rolling on this. We’re encouraging everyone to go and get vaccinated. If they have not received it, we’re still providing those first doses as well as those who need their second dose,” said Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health.