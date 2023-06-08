DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a free way to keep your pets safe? SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will hold a free microchipping event next weekend.

On Saturday, June 17, you can bring your pet to the SICSA facility at 8172 Washington Church Road for free microchipping. Professionals will be implanting these chips from 9–11 a.m., or as supplies last.

“Microchipping your pet is a wonderful way to protect its safety and help it be returned to you if it should go missing,” said Nora Vondrell, president and CEO of SICSA, in a release. “When a pet goes missing it is so stressful, not only for the pet owner, but for the pet as well.”

Vondrell pointed out that the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is a common day for pets to flee due to being scared by the sounds of the fireworks exploding.

“Dogs and cats, in fear, often run away from the noise even if it means escaping the safety of their own homes,” she said.

Registration will be held on-site, and microchips are on a first-come first-served basis. For more information, visit the SICSA website.