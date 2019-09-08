Petco holds adoption event in Kettering

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend is Petco’s national adoption weekend. 

On Sunday Petco’s Town and Country location on East Stroop Road in Kettering held an adoption event to help some pets find a family. 

The event ran from 12 to 3 Sunday and featured 5 special dogs up for adoption. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS