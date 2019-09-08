Petco holds adoption event in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend is Petco’s national adoption weekend.

On Sunday Petco’s Town and Country location on East Stroop Road in Kettering held an adoption event to help some pets find a family.

The event ran from 12 to 3 Sunday and featured 5 special dogs up for adoption.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.