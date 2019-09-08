Petco holds adoption event in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend is Petco’s national adoption weekend.
On Sunday Petco’s Town and Country location on East Stroop Road in Kettering held an adoption event to help some pets find a family.
The event ran from 12 to 3 Sunday and featured 5 special dogs up for adoption.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.