Pet Valu to distribute pet food for tornado-affected pet owners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pet Valu company set up pet food distribution centers in Dayton that will run Wednesday and Thursday.

The company will also distribute around 800 bags of dog food to local animal shelters and pet food banks.

The pet food will be delivered to the West Ohio Food Bank in the Celina/Lima region, The Food Bank at 56 Armor Place in Dayton, Second Chance Rescue in Riverside, and the Adopt A Pit Rescue, and other locations.

“It’s so important that we’re a part of the community,” says Lora Davenport, Advocacy & Programs Manager with the Dayton Foodbank. “We’re here to make sure everybody has food on hand, that nobody goes hungry.”

A special coupon will be offered to pet owners in the Dayton area. The coupon can be used at Pet Valu’s $10 self-serve dog wash stations and will be handed out at the pet food distribution sites.