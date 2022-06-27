Freshpet, Inc., is recalling one variety of dog food in 12 states and Puerto Rico. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An organization in the Miami Valley is offering a helping hand if your furry friend gets anxious around loud noises.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said it may be able to prescribe pets medication if they suffer from anxiety due to thunderstorms or fireworks.

“We may be able to prescribe them something to help ease their stress and keep them calm.”

If you want to set up an appointment, call 937-965-4399. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said spots are filling up quickly.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said you should avoid using fireworks or sparklers around pets. The items are burn hazards and unused fireworks contain substances that are toxic to animals, according to the center.