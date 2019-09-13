Pet of the Week

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Democratic National Committee announced Friday that the next Democratic presidential debate will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville.

“What we’ve seen in the suburbs of Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and other cities mirrors what has happened in places like Harris County, Texas, and Orange County, California -- suburban voters, particularly women, are backing Democratic candidates in response to the broken promises and toxic agenda of Donald Trump,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “In 2018, Ohio House Democrats flipped six seats from red to blue, and those pickups came in suburban communities like Westerville. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s seven-point victory was powered not just by traditional Democratic voters, but by historic gains in our suburbs. Trump is underwater in Ohio -- his net approval rating here has dropped 19 percentage points since he took office -- and a primary cause is that suburban voters are fleeing the Republican Party in droves.”