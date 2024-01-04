DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blue Ridge Beef is expanding its recall of contaminated pet food to include more states, including Ohio.

The pet food company had previously issued a recall on Dec. 24 for various products due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination. On Jan. 3, the recall was expanded to include more lot numbers, going from seven states affected to 16 states.

The products on the recall list are Kitten Grind (UPC 8 54298 00101 6), Kitten Mix (UPC 8 54298 00143 6) and Puppy Mix (8 54298 00169 6).

The packages in question are all two pounds and made of clear plastic. Affected products were distributed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 20.

(Photo/FDA)

The lots have use-by dates between N24 1114 and N24 1224, which can be found on a silver tab at the end of the tubes.

On Dec. 15, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sampled one lot of each of the products, with positive test results for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Out of abundance of caution, all lots with the same use-by date are being recalled. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have handled these products should monitor themselves for symptoms of salmonella. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Pets who have consumed these products should be monitored as well. Infected pets may be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product, please contact your veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased this product can contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund. The recalled product should be destroyed in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Wash pet bowls and storage containers.

Consumers with questions are asked to call 704-880-4500 during normal business hours for more information.