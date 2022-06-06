MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed when they were struck by a train in Middletown Monday morning.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, members of both the police and fire divisions were dispatched to the railroad tracks just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Waneta Avenue and Yankee Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead near the railroad tracks.

At this time it is unknown what circumstances lead to this incident. Police said that anyone with information should call the Middletown Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700