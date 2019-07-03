Person killed in Logan County house fire

DE GRAFF, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a house fire in Logan County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a house on N. Koke Street, near E. Miami Street, in the Village of De Graff.

Authorities say someone passing by the house saw the fire and called 911.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about the fire later Wednesday.

