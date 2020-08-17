Person killed in Darke County crash is identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – We now know the identity of the person killed in a crash in Darke County Saturday night. 

The Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Mark Reed of Arcanum died in the crash. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Montgomery-Darke County Line Road, west of Dodson Road outside Phillipsburg. 

The Sheriff’s Office says Reed was driving a DP&L utility truck when he went off the road and overcorrected. His truck then rolled over. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS