Person killed in Darke County crash is identified

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – We now know the identity of the person killed in a crash in Darke County Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Mark Reed of Arcanum died in the crash. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Montgomery-Darke County Line Road, west of Dodson Road outside Phillipsburg.

The Sheriff’s Office says Reed was driving a DP&L utility truck when he went off the road and overcorrected. His truck then rolled over. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.