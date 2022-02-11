SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person crashed their vehicle into a gas station after hitting several people with their car late Thursday night.

It happened at the Clark Station on W. Court Street in Sidney at 10:35 p.m.

The Sidney Police Department said a woman was hit by the vehicle and was taken to Wilson ER by an acquaintance prior to their arrival.

Police said the suspect had a “brief altercation” with several people before driving their vehicle into a group of people and then the building.

The suspect then backed out of the building and fled the scene. Police did take the suspect into custody and they are currently incarcerated at Shelby County Jail.