Perseid Meteor Shower Forecast

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on August 11 and 12. Typically this is when 60 meteors can be seen per hour.

This year the third-quarter moon will impact the view. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, there will be 15-20 shooting stars visible every hour.

To see the most fireballs find the constellation Perseus in the northern sky. This is where the meteors will appear to radiate from. NASA suggests finding a dark spot away from the city lights. The best view is after 2 a.m. and into the pre-dawn hours before the sunrise. The moonrise will be 12:22 a.m. The meteors can be viewed before the moonrise, but there will be less than 20 per hour.

Another obstacle will be the weather. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and mostly cloudy tomorrow. Clouds will break a bit after midnight, there may be a break long enough to view the meteors. Some patchy fog may develop into the morning inhibiting the view.

The meteor shower will be active through August 24. The number of visible shooting stars will go down each day. The peak is Tuesday and Wednesday night, however, Thursday may be the best night we have to view the show in the Miami Valley.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is viewable every August. as the Earth passes through the debris trail of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. The comet comes around every 133 years leaving behind debris as it passes by the sun. The particles then disintegrate as they interact with the atmosphere creating the fiery streaks in the sky.