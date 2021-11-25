PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Perry Township police were led on a high speed chase Thursday afternoon after attempting to pull over a vehicle for suspicious activity.

At at about 1:25 p.m. Officer Brian Douglas of the Perry Township Police Department said officers on patrol noticed a truck exit a driveway from a vacant house on Westbrook Road in a

reckless manner.

As the vehicle entered the road, construction materials which were loaded on the truck fell off onto both sides of the roadway. An officer activated emergency lights and a siren to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver accelerated, leading police on a chase.

Authorities followed the vehicle into Trotwood and Dayton before the driver went into a field and crashed in the woods. He attempted to flee on foot but was later taken into custody.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley North for evaluation. No one was injured in the pursuit.