Showers and storms are likely today as a warm front lifts through the Miami Valley. Once the front passes, some areas may see several hours of dry weather and even some sunshine. The front slows down in its’ northward movement this afternoon and this may cause the northern Miami Valley to see heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may reach 2-3″ with locally higher amounts, mainly north of I-70.

TODAY: Showers and storms, gusty winds and warmer temperatures. Heavy rain is possible mainly north of I-70. High 66

TONIGHT: Showers redevelop, gusty winds and mild temperatures. Isolated storms. Low 58

MONDAY: Showers and storms are likely with gusty winds and falling temperatures. High 65 and falling.

We get a break from wet weather mid week, until more unsettled weather develops by the end of the week. Highs in the 50s and 60s.