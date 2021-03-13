People gather in Courthouse Square in Dayton to commemorate first annual “Breonna Taylor Day”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rally was held Saturday at Courthouse Square in Dayton to honor the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor.

Saturday was declared the first annual “Breonna Taylor Day” across the country.

Taylor was killed one year ago Saturday by Louisville police officers. She was murdered in her home during a no-knock warrant performed on the wrong house.

Bishop Jerome McCorry says, “Breonna was a person minding her own business, she was a young lady who was asleep in her own bed, a young lady who felt safe in her home and resting after a long day who lost her life. For people to come out and remember her is something very special to me.”

After the rally, protestors also marched through Dayton.