People can send Valentine’s Day cards to kids at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s is welcoming people to send Valentine’s Day cards to patients who may be at the hospital on Valentine’s Day, receiving treatment.

The hospital said in a Facebook post that the cards can be sent at this link here. Hundreds of kids won’t be able to go to their Valentine’s Day party at school due to treatment at the hospital, prompting the drive for cards from the community.

“Help us bring a smile to these kid’s faces by sending them a Valentine that we will hand deliver to them on February 14,” the post said.