DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hit by a car in Dayton late Friday night.

The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The pedestrian strike occurred on North Main Street and West Hillcrest Avenue. The area was blocked off overnight but is now open.

The incident remains under investigation.

