Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury from vehicle strike.

One person was taken into custody on a charge of felonious assault, dispatch says.