BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — One man has died after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Brookville early Saturday morning, according to the Dayton branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was hit just after midnight at the 18-mile marker near Preble County Line Road.

A pick-up truck reportedly ran out of gas and pulled over onto the right shoulder. The driver, a man, exited the vehicle. The man was in the roadway when he was struck by a commercial tractor trailer, according to initial OSHP reports.

This accident remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.