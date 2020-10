DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in the hospital after being hit by a golf cart early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the victim was hit while on a bike trail near the 6000 block of Shore Drive just after 4 a.m. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

No further information on the accident was given. Authorities are investigating what lead up to the person being hit.