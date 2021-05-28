Pedestrian hit by car; deputy’s cruiser hit minutes later in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile was hit by a car in Harrison Twp. early Friday morning. Minutes later, near the same intersection, a deputy’s cruiser was hit as well.

The juvenile was hit at 12:24 a.m. at Shoup Mill Road near N. Main Street.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a Dodge Durango was driving on Shoup Mill Road when the juvenile attempted to cross the street outside of the crosswalk.

The juvenile was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries but they are expected to survive.

Minutes later, at the Walgreens on N. Main Street, deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle with possible runaway juveniles.

Upon investigation, they found the vehicle was actually stolen.

Officials said when deputies were speaking with the juveniles, one of them jumped into the driver’s seat, placed the car in reverse, and hit the marked Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

The other juvenile ran from the scene, but the driver is now in police custody and has been taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

There was minor damage to both vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS the two incidents are unrelated.