Peak fall foliage in the next two weeks

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio – Yellow leaves are being seen across the Miami Valley. Red and orange colors are coming as peak fall foliage typically happens during the second half of October.

Kristen Marks is the program manager for Centerville-Washington Park District.

“We’ve had that dry weather which has caused some leaves to drop, but there’s still plenty of leaves that will change and we’ll have a pretty fall,” Marks said.

As the days become shorter there is less sunlight. Trees stop producing chlorophyll and other pigments in the leaf are seen.

“These trees along here that are just starting to change, you still see the green, but the red is starting to come out and the yellow,” Marks said. “These are our sugar maple trees.”

Marks said Mid to late October is typically when foliage peaks in the Centerville area.

The recreation specialist with Five Rivers MetroParks, Jordan Hart said the silver trail in Germantown MetroPark is one of his favorites.

“Right now all the parks are really great the colors are nice,” Hart said.

He said there is still a lot of green, but several parks will look nice this weekend.

“It’s just really fun walking through and hearing the crunching sounds,” Hart said, “and seeing all the squirrels storing their nuts for the winter.”

Hart suggests hiking at Taylorsville MetroPark, Hills & Dales MetroPark, and Possum Creek MetroPark.

He also suggested the orange trail at Sugarcreek MetroPark.

“You get to see the Osage Tunnel,” Hart said. “It’s really awesome this time of year with all the fall foliage.”