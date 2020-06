HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A peaceful protest has been planned for NorthPark Shopping Center in Huber Heights Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m.

Mayor Jeff Gore said in a post to Facebook that the City of Huber Heights, and the police, are dedicated to protecting the rights of the people protesting as well as the rights of property owners in the city.

Adding later that the city’s number one priority is everyones safety, and if the protests become violent in any way they will be dealt with quickly.