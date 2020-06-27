Peaceful protest held in Germantown to demand change

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — About 100 protesters came to Veterans Memorial Park and march through Germantown to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many came to listen to people’s stories of racism and police brutality, and some were there because of their own experiences in the community,

“My child’s black. This community I thought was so safe and kind of protected. And lately things have been raised to my attention that I know I need to protect him and other black people,” says protester Jill Geswein.

Several police agencies were called to make sure the protest remained peaceful.

While most of the protesters were there to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement, a group of about two dozen counter protesters gathered too.

“They have a right to come out here and march; I have a right to speak my voice too. I don’t think anywhere else in the world people have the opportunities that they have like they have in the country, so don’t try to destroy it,” says Tim Sweeney, one of the counter protesters.

The counter protesters’ presence sparked a tense conversation between the two groups and was eventually resolved. Some of the protesters told 2 NEWS that having conversations between both sides is the best way to create change in the community.