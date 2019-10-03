PassthePurse campaign emphasizes financial freedom for domestic violence victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and over the next 31 days, the YWCA Dayton is participating in the #PassthePurse initiative.

A purple purse, designed by tennis superstar Serena Wiliams, will make its way around the Miami Valley. This is the fourth year in a row that YWCA of Dayton has participated.

Courtesy: YWCA Dayton

Every day it will be worn and used by a different community leader or organization in Montgomery or Preble County. Allstate is sponsoring the initiative which is mainly for awareness but also has a fundraising component

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley holds the purple purse in 2018.

“In 99 percent of domestic violence [or] abusive relationships, financial abuse is present and the biggest symbol of a woman’s economic empowerment and her financial security is her purse,” explained Audrey Starr, Director of Marketing and Communications with the YWCA of Dayton.

“Carrying the purple purse [is] really helping us spread the message that domestic violence is a community issue and it will take all of us to solve it and break that cycle,” said Starr.

I’ll be traveling around town all day with the purple purse as a reminder that a woman’s purse is often her most powerful tool in leaving an abusive relationship and starting a new life #PassthePurseDYT pic.twitter.com/l6cc87fH8u — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) October 2, 2019

YWCA Dayton provides the only domestic violence shelter and the longest-running 24/7 crisis hotline in Montgomery and Preble counties.

For more information on #PassthePurseDYT and the YWCA Dayton, click here.